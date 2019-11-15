Restaurant Scorecard: Power cords stored in the sink at one eatery; no perfect scores

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Bennett’s Calabash Seafood No. 1 at 1010 U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors found bags of bulk food not securely closed during storage, while employees could not provide a test kit for the sanitizer.
Inspectors found paint peeling off the concrete wall outside the walk-in coolers and the base of the employee restroom door was damaged.
Grout was washed out between floor tiles under and in front of the cookline. According to inspectors, fluorescent lights along the cookline and heat bulbs over the food bar were not shielded or shatterproof. Improper lighting was also found at the prep table.
They gave Bennetts Calabash Seafood No. 1 an 89 out of 100.
Next up is Sandtrap at 2701 S. Ocean Blvd., inside the Baywatch Resort in North Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors found the hand sink in the dish area was not accessible. There was a power cord stored in a sink and there was not a hand-washing sign at the kitchen hand sink.
Health crews found improper cold-holding temperatures with a variety of foods, including stuffed mushrooms, beef, she crab soup, ham, turkey, shrimp and wings. There were no visible thermometers in prep coolers.
The underside of the make-top cooler lid had an accumulation of food and debris.
Inspectors say the hand sink was coming apart from the wall and the sink at the prep table was detaching. Walls were in poor repair throughout facility and ceiling tiles were missing from over the hood.
Inspectors gave Sandtrap a 91 out of 100.
There were no perfect scores this week, but we do have a new eatery to be on the lookout for.
Savage Burger Company describes itself as a unique, chef-owned family operated business.
From burgers to buffets and 25 years of experience, their food truck can bring personalized catering to you.
You can find them on Facebook.
