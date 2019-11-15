Restaurant group bringing barbecue, ‘south of the border’ eateries to Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A pair of new restaurants are set to open in Surfside Beach next spring.
Dining and Design, the creators of Pizza Hyena in Surfside Beach, made the announcement Friday on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Gracious Pig Smokehouse and Peach & Hominy Cantina are scheduled to open across the street from Pizza Hyena, located at 13 Ocean Blvd. South, in spring 2020, the post stated.
Smokehouse meats and fresh sides will be served counter-service style at the Gracious Pig Smokehouse, according to Dining and Design. A catering menu will also be available.
Peach & Hominy Cantina will offer “unique south of the border breakfast and lunch” served al-fresco.
“We will continue our eye for sustainability/earth friendly and ensure our design plans accentuate and celebrate the great family friendly reputation that Surfside Beach has worked hard to create,” the post states.
