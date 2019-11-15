President of Francis Marion University gets contract extension in unanimous vote

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Francis Marion University Board of Trustees voted unanimously Thursday to extend the contract of Dr. Fred Carter, who has served as president of the school for two decades.
According to a news release from FMU, Carter’s new contract runs through the 2025-26 academic year. Carter was also named president emeritus, a distinct honor that takes effect immediately.
“This is where he belongs,” said Robert Lee, chair of the FMU Board of Trustees. “The impact he’s had on this place is really beyond words. He’s just transformed it. We want him to stay here, he wants to stay here and it will be a boon to FMU for him to be around for a long, long time to come. We’re all just delighted this is happening.”
Carter, who is both the longest-serving college president at FMU and in South Carolina, said the board’s action was humbling.
“This is a magnanimous gesture on the part of Chairman Lee and the board,” Carter said. "Folly [Mrs. Carter] and I are deeply appreciative.”
Carter became FMU’s fourth president in 1999.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.