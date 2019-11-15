Police search for armed robbery suspect near Church Street in Conway

Police search for armed robbery suspect near Church Street in Conway
Source: Pexels/stock image (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By WMBF News Staff | November 15, 2019 at 5:35 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 6:00 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police have responded to an armed robbery that happened before 5:30 p.m. Friday at 612 Church Street, officials said.

A Google search lists Carolina Title Loans being at that address.

No injuries have been reported and police are canvassing the area and starting their investigation.

According to a release, police are searching for a man wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.