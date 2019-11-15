Police search for armed robbery suspect near Church Street in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police have responded to an armed robbery that happened before 5:30 p.m. Friday at 612 Church Street, officials said.
A Google search lists Carolina Title Loans being at that address.
No injuries have been reported and police are canvassing the area and starting their investigation.
According to a release, police are searching for a man wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and red shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.
