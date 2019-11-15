Police: Man charged with child neglect, kidnapping after assault in Nichols area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing several charges in connection to an alleged assault in the Nichols area.
Christopher Shane English, 31, was arrested early Thursday morning after charged with three counts of child neglect, first-degree domestic violence and kidnapping.
At around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a home on Westwood Meadows Drive for a domestic dispute, an Horry County police report states.
A woman said English held her in a bathroom against her will for at least two hours, with English telling her she was getting what she deserved, according to the report. At one point, English allegedly slammed the woman’s head into the wall and punched her several times before throwing her in the bathtub.
According to the report, the victim broke the bathroom window in hopes someone would hear her. Police said the woman eventually convinced English to let her out of the bathroom after she promised not to contact authorities.
While outside smoking a cigarette, the woman managed to run to a family member’s home down the street after English turned his back, the report states. The woman reported that she believed English left the home with three children, but police said they found the minors at the scene of the alleged assault.
Inside the home, police discovered the bathroom window busted out, according to the report. Police said blood was found in the bathroom, and two holes were seen in the wall. A shower curtain was also reportedly torn down. Police said evidence in the bathroom corroborated the victim’s story.
Police eventually tracked English to a home on Chow Lane where he was taken into custody without incident, the report states. Police said English denied assaulting the victim, telling authorities the victim had assaulted him.
English is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
