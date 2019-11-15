Man accused of stealing car with 3-year-old inside arrested

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The man who allegedly stole a car while a 3-year-old child was inside has been taken into custody.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Marco Rodriguez Friday morning. He was wanted for kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle.
Megan Haywood said the car that Rodriguez reportedly stole was hers. She added the theft happened over the weekend at the Tobacco Store in Rowland where she works.
Haywood said the man drove almost three miles before letting her daughter go.
Rodriguez is was also wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office for felony breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering. Deputies say those charges stem from an incident that happened Sept. 7 on Midway Road in the Rowland community.
More information on Rodriguez’s arrest is expected to be released later Friday.
