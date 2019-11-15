Leland man will serve decades in prison for using ‘nightlight’ to secretly film children

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Leland man could serve up to 35 years in prison after being convicted of multiple sex crimes involving children Thursday.
Bobby Lee Keyser pleaded guilty to 36 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 16 counts of indecent liberties with children, six counts of secret peeping and one count of statutory sex offense by an adult against a child.
The release from the district attorney’s office says he admitted to installing a video camera disguised as a nightlight in the bathroom of a home where three children lived. The hidden camera captured hours of video footage of the kids over multiple months.
Wilmington police say one of the kids reported Keyser sexually assaulted her.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Keyser was convicted of multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child and second-degree sex exploitation of a minor in Cabarrus County in 2004. He was released from prison in March 2015.
This week, he was sentenced to 25 to 35 years in prison. The earliest he can be released is 2044.
