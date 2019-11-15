Horry County superintendent addresses ‘growing problem’ of students making threats

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – The superintendent of Horry County Schools posted a video to social media on Friday where he addressed a “growing problem” of students making threats against schools, classmates and staff.
“These threats simply have to stop,” Dr. Rick Maxey said in the video.
The threats, according to Maxey, are being made verbally, through social media and via text messages.
Maxey went on to say students who make threats will be subject to an evidentiary hearing, which could lead to expulsion from school for at least 90 days. They would then have to do a mandatory re-entry through the alternative school, he said.
“Students, if you post, text, write on the bathroom wall, or tell someone you’re going to shoot up a school, or threaten to cause harm to others, your comments, even those that are made loosely, will be dealt with swiftly and strongly,” Maxey warned.
The superintendent’s comments come one day after a student opened fire at Saugus High School in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita. Two students were killed and three others wounded.
According to authorities, the shooter then shot himself in the head. Thursday was his 16th birthday.
