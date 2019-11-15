Horry County leaders discuss possible locations for rural civic arena

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Finding the perfect location is the top priority for leaders who want to bring a rural civic arena to Horry County.
Horry County council members and Horry Electric leaders met Thursday morning to look over design plans and discuss funding.
A big list was presented that showcases all the possible uses for the rural civic arena including horse shows, farm shows, sporting events and could even be used as an emergency center in case of a natural disaster.
But Horry County leaders said the main issue is finding an area to build the arena.
Horry Electric, which is helping to pay for it, asked for council members to consider an area in the middle of the county that could service all members of the Horry County community.
Councilman Johnny Vaught agreed that the center of the county makes sense because of the kind of tourism it’s going to support, but it still has to be an easy distance from the beach.
“It’s still going to have to be located within easy reach of the beach because that’s where beds are, that’s where restaurants are, so it’s going to have to be located where it’s easily reachable to and from the beach so that people can come there,” Vaught said.
Potential site locations listed out on a report include the intersection of Highway 319 and Highway 22, an area slightly north of intersection of Highway 701 North and Highway 22 and an area at the South Highway 9 and Business 9 split.
The report also suggests that 150 acres of land is needed in order to build the arena.
The senior planner also presented conceptual plans for the arena. She said it was modeled after the T. Ed Garrision Arena at Clemson University. The first phase was presented during Thursday’s meeting, which is expected to cost between $17.2 million and $19.4 million.
A $400,000 power tax that Horry Electric gives to the county each year will help to pay for the rural civic arena. The county already has $1.2 million already in hand for Horry Electric from the past three years that is being saved in the capital funds, but more funding options are being looked at to help pay for the arena.
