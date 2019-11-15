Heavy rain, strong winds, and cold temperatures this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a gloomy start to the weekend but some improvements arrive by Sunday.
The steady rain we say through Friday will give way to scattered showers and downpours overnight. That will be the theme Saturday with downpours around throughout the day, lingering into Sunday morning. The rain may briefly pick-up in intensity late in the day, just after sunset.
The strong storm system responsible for the rain Saturday will also kick up the winds. Expect winds to gust to 40 mph at times, highest along the Grand Strand. Temperatures in the 40s, combined with the strong winds, will make it feel-like the 30s through Saturday afternoon.
Just offshore, winds will be howling at 50 to 70 mph. These high winds will push wave heights to 20 to 30 feet over the Gulf Stream and result in very dangerous marine conditions.
Along the beaches, wave heights will grow to 6 to 9 feet late in the day on Saturday. This will likely result in some beach erosion at times.
Some showers may linger early Sunday morning but most of the area turns dry through mid-day. Clouds will linger and temperatures will struggle to climb, topping out around 55° Sunday afternoon.
