Georgetown man sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of robbery, kidnapping

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – A Georgetown man was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of robbery and kidnapping.
According to a press release, John Nathan Linen II, 38, was also convicted Thursday of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The conviction came on day three of a trial that began Tuesday.
Following the conviction, Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson sentenced Linen to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the kidnapping; 15 years for the robbery charge; and five years for the weapon charge, the release stated. The sentences will run concurrently.
Linen received a mandatory life sentence under South Carolina’s two-strike law. This is his third robbery conviction.
In 2003, Linen was sentenced to 15 years each for armed robbery and strong-arm robbery; 10 years for possession of a sawed-off shotgun; and five years for possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the release. Those sentences also ran concurrently.
The 2003 convictions resulted from two separate business robberies, and Linen was released from the South Carolina Department of Corrections on Oct. 30, 2015, prosecutors said. He was placed on community supervision by the South Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Linen was still on community supervision when he robbed the Dollar General at 8003 N. Fraser St., at gunpoint on March 20, 2017. The store clerk was tied up with zip ties and released by a customer who came into the store after the robbery, the release stated.
During his pre-trial detention in the Georgetown County Detention Center, Linen was arrested for assault and battery of a high and aggravated manner for an alleged fight at the jail, threatening the life of a detention center officer, and two counts of a prisoner in possession of contraband. Those charges will be dismissed since he is serving life without parole.
