Chris Janson set to perform at 2020 CCMF
Chris Janson (Source: CCMF)
By WMBF News Staff | November 15, 2019 at 8:07 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 8:12 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Country star Chris Janson is set to perform at the 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest, festival organizers announced Friday morning.

Janson is known for hits like “Fix a Drink,” “Good Vibes” and “Buy Me a Boat.”

Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Jake Owen were previously announced as headlining acts.

Jon Pardi was also added to the lineup last week.

The 2020 CCMF starts June 4 and concludes June 7 in Myrtle Beach.

