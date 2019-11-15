Chris Janson set to perform at 2020 CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Country star Chris Janson is set to perform at the 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest, festival organizers announced Friday morning.
Janson is known for hits like “Fix a Drink,” “Good Vibes” and “Buy Me a Boat.”
Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Jake Owen were previously announced as headlining acts.
Jon Pardi was also added to the lineup last week.
The 2020 CCMF starts June 4 and concludes June 7 in Myrtle Beach.
