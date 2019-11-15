Body of missing kayaker found near Peachtree Landing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials recovered the body of a kayaker who went missing near Peachtree Landing in Socastee over a week ago.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources recovered the body of Wade Barnes from the Waccamaw River not far from Peachtree Landing.
Barnes was reported missing on Nov. 7. He was 37 years old and living in the Surfside Beach area.
McSpadden said the death is being ruled an accidental drowning.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.