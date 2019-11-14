‘We’ve been blessed’: Downtown Conway storefronts filling up, shop owners notice increase in business

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway city leaders have been working on revitalizing the downtown in recent years.
Many improvements have already been made, but there is still work that needs to be done.
Historic downtown Conway is known for its mom-and-pop shops. Now, heading into the busy holiday season, many of its once-empty storefronts are filled or in the process of opening soon.
In 2018, Conway Downtown Alive welcomed 13 new businesses. Now, the area is made up of around 50 businesses ranging from government offices to retail and restaurants.
Business owners and city leaders said they’re on track for a busy holiday season.
However, over the past year, downtown Conway has faced some hurdles in its revitalization efforts, beginning with the aftermath of Hurricane Florence and followed by the nearly seven-month Main Street Memorial Bridge.
While the bridge was closed, many people took advantage of downtown Conway’s pedestrian-friendliness, something city officials are focusing on throughout the revitalization process.
"We found that this has become more of a pedestrian zone and people really enjoyed that during the bridge closure. Also, during that bridge closure, I think because a lot of our businesses were so successful, interest peaked in a lot of our downtown properties. So as soon as that bridge opened again, we saw a lot of those downtown properties that had been on the market for quite a significant number of years go under contract,” said Hillary Howard, executive director of Conway Downtown Alive.
While some businesses experienced a loss, a few didn’t completely take a hit. One even reported a sales increase of 25 percent from the previous year. Due to the success, Howard said many of once-for-sale properties are now off the market.
“As more and more people discover the walkability of downtown districts - not just ours, but those across the state and across the nation - we’re seeing an influx of people coming back into downtowns, whether to shop, play or even live,” Howard said. "Downtown residents are the No. 1 economic drive in our downtowns right now.”
Craig Smith is a Conway native and owner of Papa’s General Store. His is one of the businesses that was lucky during the bridge closure.
“We’ve been blessed. Last year in September was our worst month ever when we had all that flooding and people didn’t know what to do," Smith said. "But contrary to a lot of people thinking when they closed the bridge for remodeling, that didn’t affect our business. Our local people continued to support us, which we are very proud to be part and we appreciate our customers.”
Howard said the local support for downtown businesses remains strong and he only expects those numbers to increase as the holiday season gets underway.
Right now, Howard said there’s three empty storefronts available downtown. With many units and buildings currently under renovation, she sees the possibility of adding 10 to 20 more retail or restaurant units in the near future.
Conway Downtown Alive offers two grant programs. One is a façade-incentive grant, which are business improvements to a building. Howard said they also have an rental assistance program.
“We had about $15,000 worth of outdoor improvements that happened last year. Obviously that program continues. The other program is rent assistance, so they can apply for months seven through 12 for 50% of their rent to be paid,” said Howard.
The City of Conway also recently purchased four properties along the Waccamaw River in the hope of sparking interest from new developers. City leaders said they currently have bids out right now.
