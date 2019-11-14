Weekend Events: Indoor plans looking better for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our weather is becoming active as we head into the weekend which isn’t the best news for those SC Weekend plans. For a detailed look at the forecast this weekend, you can view the latest forecast update here. Those events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee will be better if they are indoor this week.
Two quick-hitting systems will working along our coast for the weekend, providing gusty winds and light-moderate rain through Friday and Saturday. The good news? Most of the events from our SC Weekend team are indoors! Let’s talk about Florence.
In Florence, rain chances do look to impact November Fest in Downtown Florence on Friday night. While there will be some times of drier weather, this event outdoors will be featuring rain chances and wind gusts of 20-30 mph. If you are looking for indoor plans, look no further than the Gingerbread Man at Florence Little Theater for this weekend.
In the Grand Strand, the Dickens Christmas Show and Festival kicks off at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center this weekend. This would be a great place to beat the cold weather and rain chances for those weekend plans. If you are not looking for Christmas just yet, there is always the Myrtle Beach Area Children’s Theater performance of The Lion King Jr. this weekend.
Lastly, in the Grand Strand, High Tea Under The Sea is happening this weekend at Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach! High tea includes tea sandwiches, fresh seasonal fruits, pastries and cookies and of course a walk through the Aquarium where it will be dry and warm, decorated with Christmas trees for the holidays. All that info can be found on SCWeekend.com
With an active weekend forecast, be sure to download the First Alert Weather App for the latest updates. You can also visit SCWeekend.com for those weekly weekend events.
