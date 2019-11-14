Town of Nichols unveils new volunteer fire station

NICHOLS, S.C. (WMBF) - The Town of Nichols is taking another step to rebuild after devastating storms.
On Thursday, the town held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new volunteer fire station on South Nichols Street.
Officials said the town paid for the new station with insurance money from flooding caused by hurricanes Matthew and Florence, as well as the sales auction tax.
Many in the community had lunch together to celebrate a sign of progress.
Mayor Lawson Battle / Nichols: "I’m tickled with the turnout. This is a really big thing for Nichols. It shows Nichols is still working hard to make a comeback, which we are going to make a comeback,” Mayor Lawson Battle said.
