Study ranks S.C. roads worst in the country after ‘decades of neglect’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Reports of cracks and missing pavement are some of the reasons South Carolina is ranked number one for worst roads.
The lack of repairs over the decades has put South Carolina at the top of Consumer Affairs list of worst roads.
Mitchell Smith has lived in North Myrtle Beach for about 27 years and WMBF News asked him what he thought about road conditions in South Carolina.
“In some places, very good and smooth," Smith said. "And a lot of other places they need drastic work, rough, potholes, even some of the roads that are patched up it’s just a rough transition from going to rough to new.”
Those are just some of the reasons the state is in the number one spot for having the worst roads in the country.
Consumer Affairs took a look at four main factors:
- Amount spent per mile of road
- Motor crash fatalities on roads per mile
- Percentage of roads in poor, fair and good condition
- Consumer Affairs email survey
South Carolina Department of Transportation’s Director of Communications Pete Poore said of the public roads included in the study, the state maintains 66% of them.
SCDOT officials said low fuel taxes are to blame for our state’s crumbling roads. They were some of the lowest in the country for decades.
Poore said it caused more than $40 billion in backlogged paving needs.
But in 2017, the gas tax increased 4% with the goal of providing more funding soley for road projects.
“I mean this is decades of neglect in South Carolina," S.C state Rep. Russell Fry said. "It took a long time to get to that point, it’s gonna take a little bit of time to get out of that. But the good news is revenue is starting to pick up in that regard, contractors are coming back to the state so it takes a little bit to put those dollars into actual action.”
Poore said since the increase, the new gas tax is funding over $1 billion in road and bridge work.
Here’s a breakdown on how your money is being spent:
- $764 million is going to paving projects.
- $117 million is going to rural road safety projects
- $246 million on interstate widening's
- And $11 million on additional bridge projects
