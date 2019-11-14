Police believe two shootings along Socastee area road are connected

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are trying to track down the person or persons who are behind two shootings along a Socastee area road.
Officers were first called just before noon Friday to a shooting along Socastee Boulevard, near Rittenhouse Road.
The victim told police he was walking down Socastee Boulevard when he was shot.
“All he remembered was hearing the shot and feeling a burning sensation,” according to the police report.
During the shooting investigation, Socastee High School, which is across the street from the scene, took precautionary measures and secured all students and staff in the building while classes continued.
The victim told officers a passerby took him to the hospital.
About 12 hours later, Horry County police responded to a shooting incident on Rittenhouse Road again.
The victim told officers that while he was going to pick-up his girlfriend to see a movie, a car began following him closely while he was driving on Highway 707.
“The complainant stated that when he turned onto Rittenhouse Road, he saw an arm emerge from the vehicle and heard a series of gunshots,” according to the police report.
The victim was not hit, but officers said there were three holes in the back of his vehicle.
Police believe the two shooting are connected. have not released a description of the suspect or suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on these two incidents are asked to call Horry County police at 843-248-1520.
