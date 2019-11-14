NC student with autism, down syndrome, lives out dream of performing with marching band

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The beat of the drums, it’s what sparked 10th grade Hopewell High school student Jacio Parker’s interest and led him to dream big.
Parker is a sophomore at Hopewell High school and he’s always looking for a hug.
“He comes in, he’s always in a good mood,” says teacher, Amefika Terrell.
“A lot of people overlook them because they don’t understand their disabilities,” says teaching assistant, Taronza Berry. “They want to be included, they want to do things.”
Staff at Hopewell High School makes sure Parker is always included.
“We had a pep rally a couple of weeks ago and the band was playing, and the principal came over and was like, ‘hey look over there’, and I saw Jacio just like air drumming and dancing away,” says band director, Eugene Diggs.
That’s when the idea started; to get Parker to play drums with the high school’s band.
Band director Eugene Diggs knew Parker had the potential to shine even brighter.
“He started coming to class, every other day,” says Diggs.
Staff wanted to get Jacio to perform with the band during one of the biggest performances of the year - during halftime of the Homecoming football game.
Parker’s mom, Stephanie Patterson, admits, she was nervous for Jacio, at first.
“I was shocked and honestly did not know how to respond because hes never had an opportunity like this.”
Parker practiced day in and day out with the band.
“I was actually nervous for him because I know sometimes things can get overwhelming and his autism and down syndrome sensory can actually be really difficult so the noise and the people I was really worried about how he would react and would he really be able to get into it,” Patterson said.
But when the Friday night lights shined down and the band took the field, the crowd erupted, cheering for Parker.
“He knew exactly what to do and when to do it, no fear. It’s something I never thought I’d see,” Patterson said, fighting back tears. “I never thought he’d be able to experience it.”
Uniform on and symbols in hand, Parker rocked alongside the Hopewell High School band.
“It was great just to see him put the uniform on and the helmet and see him smile,” says Diggs. “You could tell he was just ecstatic.”
For Jacio, it’s an experience he’ll never forget.
