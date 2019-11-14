N.C. high school teacher charged with performing sex acts with student, deputies say

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) - A Buncombe County teacher has been charged with two counts of sex acts with a student, according to Aaron Sarver with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.
Keith William Grandy was taken into custody Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at his home, Sarver said.
According to Sarver, Grandy is a teacher at North Buncombe High School.
These criminal acts did not take place on the school campus, Sarver said.
According to Sarver, when school administrators learned of the allegations, the case was immediately turned over to the Sheriff’s Office.
Grandy has been suspended from his teaching duties by Buncombe County Schools since the start of the investigation, Sarver said.
His bond has been set at $65,000.
“Thank you to our team of detectives at the Sheriff’s Office for their investigative work to bring charges against Mr. Grandy. We would also like to thank Buncombe County Schools for their cooperation with this investigation,” said Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.
