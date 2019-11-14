Myrtle Beach woman charged with abuse of vulnerable adult

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman remains behind bars Thursday morning after being charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.
On Nov. 2, officers responded to a Myrtle Beach area home after receiving a possible abuse call, according to an Horry County police report.
A man said his father recently suffered a stroke and was assigned in-home care. Police say while the man was reviewing audio and video recordings from his father’s home, he discovered “concerning behavior” by his father’s caretaker, identified as 61-year-old Debra Ann Basel.
According to the report, the man said Basel was verbally abusive toward his father and threatened him for not going to sleep and keeping her awake.
Police say the man also had concerns that Basel was giving his father the wrong medication intentionally to put him to sleep.
Online records show Basel was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday. She is being held on $2,500 bond.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.