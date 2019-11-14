Local experts share safe, low-cost ways to winterize your home

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - While you’re busy trying to keep warm during recent frigid temperatures, now’s a good reminder to make sure you prepare for when those cold temps stick around.
Whether it’s covering your outdoor faucets to keep them from freezing or weather-stripping your doors, checking these items off your to-do list can save you money, keep you warm and keep you safe.
William Schofield, co-owner of Carolina Supply House, said protecting your pipes is a top priority.
“Some of them are not frost-proof and they will freeze. A lot of people like to keep them dripping from bursting the pipes underneath the house,” he said.
Fixing a pipe burst can set you back hundreds of dollars. Their faucet covers are only $2.99.
“If you have a water heater outside, wrap it in a water heater blanket,” Schofield said.
The blankets help insulate your tank so you spend less energy heating it.
“Will it still have hot water if you use one of these? Yes. But it will be less efficient,” he said.
But, something you should be most cautious about when it comes to keeping your house warm is choosing a heater.
Last year, 24% of deadly fires in South Carolina were caused by heating equipment.
“When people are trying to heat their homes, they’re going to use alternatives methods or whatever they can get their hands on really so there is an increase danger in having those in your home,” Howe Springs Fire Department Capt. Michael Page said.
It’s important to make sure your heater is an indoor heater and has a tip-over safety shut off feature, which will automatically turn it off if it falls over.
“If you’re going to use those, you definitely want to make sure that you have three feet of space around that space heater to make sure it can do it’s jobs properly and not cause danger to you and your home,” Page said.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.