Judges sentences man who sold drugs that killed former UofSC student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for giving a former University of South Carolina student drugs that resulted in her death.
Anthony James “AJ” Edward Hunt pleaded guilty to the distribution of oxycodone. A judge sentenced him on Wednesday to 24 years in federal prison.
Evidence showed that Hunt sold the woman alprazolam tablets in January 2016 after she expressed a desire to commit suicide.
But when the tablets didn’t work, Hunt told her to ingest oxycodone tablets and gave her instructions on how to consume them. Authorities said he sold her 10 oxycodone pills and the next day she was found dead in her apartment.
Authorities ruled that her death was caused by an oxycodone overdose.
Hunt admitted to law enforcement that he sold her the drugs, knowing that she intended to commit suicide.
“AJ Hunt’s distribution of oxycodone destroyed two young lives and shattered two families, and we will continue to bring justice to those, like Hunt, whose distribution of illegal drugs results in the death of another individual. It is my hope that this tragic case will also help us raise awareness among students, parents, and schools about the devastating effects the misuse and abuse of opioids can have on our college campuses,” U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon.
