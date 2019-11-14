Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office looking to fill school resource officer positions

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office hopes to hire four new school resource officers.
The SROs are deputy sheriffs who are assigned to schools in the district and perform other duties.
“School resource officers work independently with the school administration, staff and student body to maintain order and enforce the laws of South Carolina,” according to the job posting.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office listed out certain requirements that applicants must meet which include:
- Have completed Class I law enforcement certification
- Have completed school resource officer course at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy
- Minimum of two years experience in law enforcement
- Minimum high school diploma or GED
The annual starting salary is $43,000 for officers with certifications.
Anyone interested is asked to contact Lt. Paul Howard at phoward@gtcounty.org or 843-436-6072.
