First Alert: Rounds of rain and gusty winds arrive, cooler temperatures continue

First Alert: Rounds of rain and gusty winds arrive, cooler temperatures continue
The first round of rain will arrive later tonight. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | November 14, 2019 at 4:01 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 4:01 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's another cold start to the day but changes quickly arrive as we head throughout today.

One general area of low pressure will work through the region and bring plenty of wind and rain. The strongest wind gusts will arrive on Saturday.
One general area of low pressure will work through the region and bring plenty of wind and rain. The strongest wind gusts will arrive on Saturday. (Source: WMBF)

Throughout the day, cloud cover will be able to increase with temperatures only reaching the middle 50s in Myrtle Beach. Temperatures will struggle to reach 50 near Florence and areas northwest today. As we head into the afternoon hours today, rain chances will slowly begin to work back into the forecast ahead of our next system moving just off the coast.

The first round of rain will arrive later tonight.
The first round of rain will arrive later tonight. (Source: WMBF)

Rain chances will become more common as the sun sets in our area tonight. That low pressure system will begin to work to the northeast, just off our coast, bringing the rain chances at 30% for the evening hours before quickly increasing to more widespread rain chances overnight.

Friday morning will feature scattered rain chances and our chances will be at 90% for the day on Friday.
Friday morning will feature scattered rain chances and our chances will be at 90% for the day on Friday. (Source: WMBF)

We will start off Friday on the rainy side of things with showers sticking around our area. With clouds and rain in place, temperatures will remain on the cooler side with highs in the low-mid 50s on Friday. Gusty winds will develop near the beaches at times on Friday. Look for those winds on Friday to range from 20-30 mph with higher gusts possible on Friday.

The wind gusts will reach 30-40 mph by Saturday with higher gusts just off the coast.
The wind gusts will reach 30-40 mph by Saturday with higher gusts just off the coast. (Source: WMBF)

A stronger low pressure system will form just to the southwest as we head into Friday evening. So instead of a clearing pattern for good, we should see a period of drier weather on Friday night before those rain chances return back to the forecast for Saturday. This time, that low pressure system looks to hug closer to our coast, bringing gusty winds throughout the day on Saturday. While the rain chances on Saturday are lower at 60%, the wind gusts will be stronger with readings of 30-40 mph throughout the first half of the weekend. Highs will remain raw and cool with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s on Saturday.

1-3" of rain looks likely with this system. The amount of rain is dependent on how close the low pressure system works near the beaches.
1-3" of rain looks likely with this system. The amount of rain is dependent on how close the low pressure system works near the beaches. (Source: WMBF)

1-3" of rain are expected with this system when the last drop falls late Saturday and into Sunday morning. The exact amount of rain is dependent on how close that area of low pressure comes to the coast this weekend.

Good news? Conditions will improve and dry out for Sunday.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.