First Alert: Rounds of rain and gusty winds arrive, cooler temperatures continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's another cold start to the day but changes quickly arrive as we head throughout today.
Throughout the day, cloud cover will be able to increase with temperatures only reaching the middle 50s in Myrtle Beach. Temperatures will struggle to reach 50 near Florence and areas northwest today. As we head into the afternoon hours today, rain chances will slowly begin to work back into the forecast ahead of our next system moving just off the coast.
Rain chances will become more common as the sun sets in our area tonight. That low pressure system will begin to work to the northeast, just off our coast, bringing the rain chances at 30% for the evening hours before quickly increasing to more widespread rain chances overnight.
We will start off Friday on the rainy side of things with showers sticking around our area. With clouds and rain in place, temperatures will remain on the cooler side with highs in the low-mid 50s on Friday. Gusty winds will develop near the beaches at times on Friday. Look for those winds on Friday to range from 20-30 mph with higher gusts possible on Friday.
A stronger low pressure system will form just to the southwest as we head into Friday evening. So instead of a clearing pattern for good, we should see a period of drier weather on Friday night before those rain chances return back to the forecast for Saturday. This time, that low pressure system looks to hug closer to our coast, bringing gusty winds throughout the day on Saturday. While the rain chances on Saturday are lower at 60%, the wind gusts will be stronger with readings of 30-40 mph throughout the first half of the weekend. Highs will remain raw and cool with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s on Saturday.
1-3" of rain are expected with this system when the last drop falls late Saturday and into Sunday morning. The exact amount of rain is dependent on how close that area of low pressure comes to the coast this weekend.
Good news? Conditions will improve and dry out for Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.