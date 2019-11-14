First Alert: Rounds of rain and gusty winds arrive, cooler temperatures continue

A stronger low pressure system will form just to the southwest as we head into Friday evening. So instead of a clearing pattern for good, we should see a period of drier weather on Friday night before those rain chances return back to the forecast for Saturday. This time, that low pressure system looks to hug closer to our coast, bringing gusty winds throughout the day on Saturday. While the rain chances on Saturday are lower at 60%, the wind gusts will be stronger with readings of 30-40 mph throughout the first half of the weekend. Highs will remain raw and cool with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s on Saturday.