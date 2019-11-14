FIRST ALERT: Periods of rain, wind gusts to 40 mph through Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two coastal storms will impact the area today through Saturday with waves of rain and occasionally gusty winds.
The first coastal storm will impact the area today as it slowly moves just off shore of the Carolina coast.
Rain will be steady from the morning commute through the mid afternoon before gradually tapering off to mist and drizzle by the late afternoon and evening. Some of the rain could be heavy at times from the morning through the mid afternoon. Rainfall totals on Friday will reach 1 to 1.5 inches for most areas.
With the clouds and rain in place, temperatures will climb very little through the day with inland areas stuck in the upper 40s. The Grand Strand will see temperature reach the lower 50s.
Winds will turn gusty at times by Friday afternoon and evening with gusts as high as 25-30 mph late in the day especially near the coast.
A second coastal storm will develop on Saturday and will intensify quickly through the day. This storm is forecast to become very strong but remain off shore.
As the strong storm system meanders off shore, periods of rain will be likely at times through the day on Saturday along with mist and drizzle. A few pockets of heavy rain will be likely at times. Additonal rainfall totals will likely reach .5 to 1 inch through the day Saturday.
As the powerful storm intensifies off shore, winds will increase through the day and turn very gusty by Saturday afternoon and evening. Along the coast, wind gusts of 40 mph will be likely and may reach 45 mph right on the beaches. Wind Advisories may be issued for the area on Saturday.
Just off shore, winds will be howling at 50 to 70 mph. These high winds will push wave heights to 20 to 30 feet over the Gulf Stream and result in very dangerous marine conditions.
Along the beaches, wave heights will grow to 6 to 9 feet late in the day on Saturday. This will likely result in some beach erosion at times and minor coastal flooding may develop around the times of high tide.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.