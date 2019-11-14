FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain at times, increasing winds through Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two coastal storms will impact the area through Saturday with waves of rain and occasionally gusty winds.
The first coastal storm will take shape tonight and Friday as it slowly moves just off shore of the Carolina coast. Rain will gradually overspread the region tonight with temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 40s inland and upper 40s to near 50 at the beach.
Friday will be a washout. Rain will be steady from the morning commute through the mid afternoon before gradually tapering off to mist and drizzle by the late afternoon and evening. Some of the rain could be heavy at times from the morning through the mid afternoon. Rainfall totals on Friday will reach 1 to 1.5 inches for most areas.
With the clouds and rain in place, temperatures will climb very little through the day with inland areas stuck in the upper 40s to near 50. The Grand Strand will see temperature reach the lower to middle 50s.
Winds will turn gusty at times by Friday afternoon and evening with gusts as high as 25-30 mph late in the day.
A second coastal storm will develop on Saturday and will intensify quickly through the day. This storm is forecast to become very strong but remain off shore.
As the strong storm system meanders off shore, periods of rain will be likely at times through the day on Saturday along with mist and drizzle. Additonal rainfall totals will likely reach .5 to 1 inch through the day. The rain will gradually taper off and come to an end late Saturday evening and Saturday night.
Winds will increase through the day and turn very gusty by Saturday afternoon and evening. Along the coast, wind gusts of 45 mph will be possible while inland areas will likely see wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph.
Just off shore, winds will be howling at 50 to 70 mph. These high winds will push wave heights to 20 to 30 feet off shore and result in very dangerous marine conditions.
Along the beaches, wave heights will grow to 6 to 9 feet late in the day on Saturday. This will likely result in some beach erosion at times and minor coastal flooding may develop around the times of high tide.
