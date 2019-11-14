Citizen complaints lead to drug raids in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Several people were arrested on drug charges after two raids early Thursday morning in Florence County.
Deputies executed a search warrant at 584 Silver Leaf Road after citizens complained the home was used for drug activity, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say someone fatally overdosed at the home recently.
“During a brief investigation, narcotics investigators were able to secure two controlled purchases of crystal methamphetamine from two separate individuals at that location [584 Leaf Road],” the release states.
According to deputies, 1/8 ounce of powder fentanyl and two grams of crystal methamphetamine were seized from the home.
Deputies arrested two suspects, identified as Tracy Dixon and Jimmy Wardy Jr.
Dixon is charged with distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Wardy Jr. faces a methamphetamine distribution charge.
Deputies also raided 601 Mack’s Lake Road in Johnsonville, an area known as “The Neck,” early Thursday morning. Citizens complained of “large scale drug use” from the home, the release states.
“Investigators were not surprised to find fourteen individuals were sleeping at that location [601 Mack’s Lake Road],” the release states. Two people were reportedly using a toaster to keep warm.
Authorities began investigating the home about two months ago and made controlled drug purchases., according to the release.
Deputies arrested and charged Mike Powell with distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Megan Powell was charged with distribution of methamphetamine.
Deputies say Richard Grey and James Powell were also arrested in the raid for outstanding warrants.
