‘Bumpy, just nasty’: Study ranks S.C. roads worst in America

It's not a smooth ride when it comes to driving on roads in the Palmetto State, according to one study.
A Consumer Affairs study ranked South Carolina roads as the worst across the nation.
To determine which states had the worst roads, the consumer group looked at four key factors:
- Amount spent per mile of road
- Motor crash fatalities on roads per mile
- Percentage of roads in poor, fair and good condition
- Consumer Affairs email survey
According to the survey, South Carolina roads are “bumpy and “just nasty.” One of the respondents was from Little River who reported cracks and missing pavement on the roads.
There are 77,364 miles of roads in South Carolina, but only $26 is spent per mile.
But about two years ago, the Palmetto State increased the gas tax by 4%, which has generated more than $149 million for state road improvements, including resurfacing projects, according to the study.
The study went on to say about 18% of the roads are in poor condition.
Wyoming roads were ranked the best in the nation. The study found that 65% of the roads are in good condition.
