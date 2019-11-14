Broadway at the Beach Christmas Tree lighting rescheduled due to weather threat

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Due to inclement weather in the weekend forecast, Broadway at the Beach has rescheduled its 25th annual Christmas tree lighting.
According to a press release, the event will now take place on Friday, Nov. 22. This event is free to the public and will feature a variety of holiday-themed live performances and a fireworks extravaganza over Lake Broadway.
The festivities will take place in the Center Court area, next to the official Broadway at the Beach Guest Services Center and will begin at 6 p.m., the release stated.
