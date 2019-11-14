Broadway at the Beach Christmas Tree lighting rescheduled due to weather threat

The Christmas tree lighting at Broadway at the Beach has been rescheduled due to the threat of inclement weather. (Source: BATB Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff | November 14, 2019 at 5:10 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 5:10 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Due to inclement weather in the weekend forecast, Broadway at the Beach has rescheduled its 25th annual Christmas tree lighting.

According to a press release, the event will now take place on Friday, Nov. 22. This event is free to the public and will feature a variety of holiday-themed live performances and a fireworks extravaganza over Lake Broadway.

The festivities will take place in the Center Court area, next to the official Broadway at the Beach Guest Services Center and will begin at 6 p.m., the release stated.

