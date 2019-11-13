S.C. Lottery ends ‘Cash Madness’ scratch-off game after one day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Players of the new “Cash Madness” scratch-off game just ran out of luck.
The South Carolina Education Lottery announced on Wednesday that the $2 instant game is ending. The game was just launched on Tuesday.
Lottery officials said the game security and integrity is not in question. They said the error involves incorrect letters beneath $1 prize amounts that could cause player confusion. Because of that possibility, the S.C. Lottery decided to end the game.
They say winning tickets scanned at lottery retailers will still be paid as the game was designed. Prizes for “Cash Madness” may be redeemed until Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
For other information, visit www.sceducationlottery.com or ask your lottery retailer.
Players with questions or concerns can contact the Lottery toll-free at 1-866-736-9819.
