Rowland police identify suspect wanted for allegedly stealing car with 3-year-old inside

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in the town of Rowland have identified a man wanted for allegedly stealing a car while a 3-year-old child was inside.
According to a post on the Rowland Police Department’s Facebook page, Marco Rodriguez is wanted for larceny of a motor vehicle and kidnapping.
Megan Haywood said the car was hers and the theft happened over the weekend at the Tobacco Store in Rowland where she works.
Haywood said her 3-year-old daughter, Chaslyn, was with her father, asleep in the backseat of the car just three feet away from the front door of the store.
She said the child’s father briefly got out the car to ask if she was off when a man got in the car and drove off.
Haywood said the man drove almost three miles before letting her daughter go.
Rodriguez is also wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office for felony breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering, a post on their Facebook page stated. Those charges stem from an incident that happened Sept. 7 on Midway Road in the Rowland community.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the Rowland Police Department at (910) 422-3311 or the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.