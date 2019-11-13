Myrtle Beach workers begin updating beach walkover at 64th Avenue North

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach city employees have begun work to update the beach walkover at 64th Avenue North.
Crews were out Wednesday demolishing the current walkover. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, the access will be closed for a few days while the existing wooden structure and sidewalk is removed and updated.
The updated concrete sidewalk will be wider and will transition to the new walkover, city leaders said.
Once the sidewalk is complete, the access will reopen to the public.
