Myrtle Beach leaders search for right tenants to create vibrant downtown district

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After years of strategic planning, the vision to revitalize historical parts of downtown Myrtle Beach is beginning to take form.
Myrtle Beach councilman Gregg Smith doesn’t want to see another downtown redevelopment plan just sit on the shelf.
Over the last decade, most of the buildings in Nance Plaza have sat vacant while the city tried to figure out what the vision was for downtown Myrtle Beach.
Smith said the city is in the process of finding the right tenants for each building along Main Street, Broadway, Oak Street as well as 8th and 9th Avenue North.
City leaders have met with numerous developers interested in investing in downtown Myrtle Beach, which includes Mashburn Construction and Grand Strand Brewing Company, which is expected to open by summer 2020.
Smith said the city council is truly dedicated to downtown and isn’t looking to cash in on each investment, but rather find the right mix of businesses that fits the vision of the arts and innovation district.
“It’s not necessarily that we want to sell these for the most money possible because what we want to do is get a vibrant district that people want to come to that lifts everybody up,” said Smith.
After 13 years of watching business come and go, Lacey Paulussen, a long-time shop owner in Nance Plaza, believes the city of Myrtle Beach finally has the right plan in place to revitalize downtown Myrtle Beach.
Paulussen opened her House Parts shop in 2006 and over the years has been the lone surviving business in Nance Plaza. Despite the ups and downs she never lost hope that downtown Myrtle Beach would find new life.
“For many years, people saw the empty buildings and they thought nothing was happening here, it made them question the whole area in a negative way,” said Paulussen.
For more than a decade, Lacey‘s home improvement shop has sat off Main Street, alongside dozens of empty buildings.
“Within those years, the economy started to go down, then some of those businesses left,” said Paulussen.
Smith said the city is ready to get the ball rolling again and not leave another building empty for months.
“It’s going to be important to help these people that have stuck by the superblock for so long,” said Smith.
Paulussen never regretted investing in the downtown area and believes the city’s vision for this area will bring business back to the historical parts of Myrtle Beach.
“I just find this area charming,” said Paulussen.
