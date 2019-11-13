Myrtle Beach leaders move forward to change animal cruelty law

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach took a step on Tuesday to make sure that animals are being protected.
City council passed the first reading on making changes to their animal cruelty laws, amending the definition of impound and mistreatment of animals.
Myrtle Beach police said you can keep your pets outside but if the city approves these changes, it would be illegal to tie up your animal.
The proposed changes also make it clear that animals should not be left out in extreme weather, like freezing temperatures, heat, floods or hurricanes.
Currently, tethering and extreme weather conditions are not included in the current definition of “mistreatment of animals."
If the city council moves forward, the definition of “mistreatment of animals” would include:
- Exposure to extreme weather events.
- Confining an animal in a closed vehicle without air conditioning or adequate ventilation when temperatures exceed 70° F.
- Tethering of an animal for more than two hours in a continuous 12-hour period without a responsible person present.
- Tethering of an animal that is sick or injured.
- Tethering of an animal on a restraining device exceeding more than 10% of the animal’s body weight and has a length of less than 10 feet.
- Tethering by chain or metal devise which is in direct contact with the skin.
- Tethering of an animal in a manner that causes injury, strangulation or entanglement.
Animal control officer Steven Trott said these changes will help improve an animal’s health and behavior.
“[Tethering] decreases many, many things like natural behavior," Trott said. "If the animal is abused on the chain, it doesn’t have socialization which makes it aggressive too so it’s a way to actually combat mistreatment of the animal plus it allows the animal to actually receive proper socialization.”
The proposal would also require all impounded dogs and cats to be spayed or neutered within 30 days, with the exception of age, health reasons or service animals. Leaders said this is in order to control the pet population.
The ordinance would also require all impounded cats and dogs to be microchipped.
Myrtle Beach leaders said the reason behind the changes is in order to keep up with North Myrtle Beach and Horry County who recently made changes to their animal cruelty laws.
