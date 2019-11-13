Myrtle Beach leader discuss stormwater solutions for Withers Swash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach residents learned about possible solutions to stormwater issues in the Withers Swash drainage basin.
The city hosted a public meeting that focused on improving existing paths and structures while managing the quantity and improving water quality.
The Withers Swash drainage basin covers three square miles of Myrtle Beach. All the rainwater drains into pipes and streams, ultimately getting into Withers Swash, which drains into the ocean.
The city hired WK Dickson, an engineering consulting firm, to help to look into the drainage issues.
The effort has identified 16 treatment projects for better water quality, which can include pond enhancements, adding in new streams and creating new wetlands.
“We’ve also looked at creating new wetlands that can be really effective in removing pollutants such nitrogen, phosphorus and bacteria, which are pollutants of concern in our waterways,” said Tom Murray, a civil engineer with WK Dickson.
There are also 18 infrastructure improvements, which can be large culverts, pipe improvements and smaller roadside ditch improvements to help the severity and frequency of flooding.
The city will have to decide which of the projects are the most critical and feasible before work gets started.
