Man taken to hospital after being shot multiple times in Longs area, report says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot multiple times in the Longs area.
On Nov. 6, officers responded to McLeod Health Seacoast for a report of a gunshot victim, according to an Horry County police report. The 24-year-old victim told police he had been shot in the Freemont community in Longs.
According to the report, medical staff said the victim was shot in the wrist, thigh and buttocks. Police said the 24-year-old was transferred to Grand Strand Medical Center for further treatment.
Officers spoke to a woman who said she drove the victim to the hospital after he was shot. Police said they saw blood on the front seats of her vehicle.
No suspect information was included in the report.
If you have any information on the case, call Horry County police.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.