Local doctor weighs in after new research finds vitamin E acetate may be linked to vaping illness

“There’s certain things they’re [the lungs] not made to absorb and things like oils. Anything that has a lipid content to it isn’t well absorbed, so we know for years and decades there are certain occupational exposures where oils are aerosolized and that can cause lung disease,” said Golden. “So the concerning thing is that even if they take the vitamin E acetate out of it, some of these have lipids or are lipid- based, so they may cause longer-term injury that we aren’t aware of yet or may not be aware of for years or decades.”