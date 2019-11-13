Kids moved from classroom minutes before car crashed into Wilmington preschool

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Children had just been taken to recess minutes before a car crashed through the front of a preschool.
Police were called to the Wilmington Bilingual Preschool on Edwards Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The outside of the building was destroyed by the Toyota Corolla and shards of glass were scattered around the classroom. Neither the driver nor any students or staff was hurt.
"I guess it’s just one of those things that can take place and make you appreciate everything you have because you don’t know what could happen,” says Wilmington Bilingual Preschool program director Ayodele Mellor. “We’re just so fortunate because it could have been so much worse.”
The owner of the preschool says the car made its way into the far corner of the room, right where the children would have been.
“It’s so cold today that we had actually discussed keeping the kids inside," says Mellor. "It’s just another one of those things that we’re thankful for that at least they did go outside and play today and that they weren’t in here when all this happened.”
According to staff, the driver did not have a child at the school and was going to a business next to the school when the crash happened.
Police say the woman driving accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brake, sending her straight into the building. No charges have been filed, but she has been referred to the DMV for a “driver re-examination” to determine if she can keep her license.
Wednesday evening a temporary doorway was installed where the car passed through. The school will be working with teachers and parents to try and get a new glass entrance to the building.
