How to care for your car, home as temperatures plunge across Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A cold rain brought in a cold front of incredible proportions Tuesday night.
Temperatures plummeted from the mid-70s to the high-30s in just half a day.
Wednesday will be the coldest November 13th on record – meaning record low high temperatures will only in the 40s.
Your car is something you'll want to keep an eye on as the temperatures drop.
"Cold weather will make the clamps and the hoses contract slightly, so you might see a leak that you didn’t have otherwise, so look around, see if you see any leaks and get that addressed,” said Gary Freeman with C&G Auto.
Tire pressure is something else to keep an eye on.
"When the weather temperature drops, the tire pressure also drops, and your tires, you'll see your tire pressure monitor come on,” Freeman said. “Don't be alarmed. It just probably needs two or three pounds per tire added. Just go by any auto service place, and they'll take care of that for you."
It also might be tempting to crank the thermostat up by five or six degrees, but experts said you shouldn’t do that.
"I wouldn't recommend turning the thermostat up any more than one or two degrees at a time just to prevent your auxiliary heat from coming on and raising that utility bill,” Russell Harshman with One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning said.
Harshman also said many people think it’s a good idea to turn your oven on to help heat the house up, but he says that’s not a good idea.
"That’s actually been proven to not be healthy as well by exposing the home to carcinogens and often times even carbon monoxide,” he said.
