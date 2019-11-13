Horry County Fire Rescue gives back to help those battling cancer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Pink t-shirts and sweatshirts are now helping firefighters and their families who are dealing with cancer.
Horry County Battalion Chief Matthew Smith organized an outside vendor to sell pink t-shirts and sweatshirts. If employees bought them, they would be allowed to wear the shirts on their shirt and October. A portion of the sales was put aside for the Firefighter Cancer Support Network – South Carolina Chapter.
Smith, along with Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner, presented a check for $738 to Cpt. Brad Kavetski for the organization.
The mission of the Firefighter Cancer Support Network is to provide fire department members and their families an opportunity to receive assistance when dealing with cancer.
