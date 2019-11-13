Grand Strand volunteers put together Christmas care packages for military families

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – With the holiday season approaching, the group Support Military Families is doing its part to bring cheer to those who may not be able to have their whole family with them.
The group is putting together Christmas care packages to give to 2,000 military families this year.
Group co-founder Diane Rumley said the effort is a special one and always brings out the best of those in the Grand Strand.
"We're so thrilled with the volunteers of Myrtle Beach that come and serve and help assemble the care packages. Every one is assembled with love because every care package is going to a military family member. Most of the military will be away from their loved ones this holiday season, and this is just a simple way to say thank you for their service,” Rumley said.
During the last 10 years, SMF has grown into the largest Christian non-profit organization serving military families.
