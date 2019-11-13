Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office to receive new patrol vehicles

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – New patrol vehicles will be soon be hitting the streets of Georgetown County.
On Tuesday, Georgetown County Council approved a request by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office for nine 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe’s.
The vehicles that are being replaced are part of the previously approved Capital Equipment Replacement Plan (CERP) annual assessment and review process, according to the Georgetown County Council agenda. The vehicles may be sold as surplus or reassigned to other departments where a used vehicle is appropriate.
A $305,208 purchase order was awarded to Love Chevrolet for the new vehicles. Each 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe carries a price tag of $33,912.
