FIRST ALERT: Record cold today, watching a strong system for this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After the strong cold front yesterday, record-breaking temperatures will settle into our area for today.
It's a cold and winter-like start for both Myrtle Beach and Florence as you begin your Wednesday morning. The last time we were this cold? You have to go back to March to find temperatures colder than 34° in Myrtle Beach. Grab the coat as you are headed out the door.
Today will be the coldest November 13th on record with the record cold high temperatures. Afternoon readings will only reach the low-mid 40s inland with the middle 40s on the beaches. The previous cold high temperatures were 48° in both Florence and Myrtle Beach. These records will be broken today.
Cold weather will continue as we head into tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 20s. While a widespread frost will not be expected, the frost potential is higher than it was last night. We still will have a steady wind, eliminating the widespread frost threat everywhere. The best chances for frost are in the Pee Dee where the winds will be lighter and the temperatures will be colder. We will keep an eye on it.
Quiet and mild weather will continue for Thursday before the rain chances return late Thursday night and into Friday morning.
A strong coastal system will likely develop off shore over the weekend, delivering rounds of gusty winds, rain and cold temperatures. The storm system looks to be a stronger one with wind gusts of 40 mph possible and several inches of rain. Right now, the best chances for rain look to arrive for Friday and Saturday before rain tapers off early Sunday morning.
Temperatures will be significantly cooler on Saturday with rounds of rain, gusty winds and a northerly wind component. The best chances of heavier rain still look to be late Friday and into Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, the rain should begin to become lighter. Remember, this will likely change as we get closer to the actual system.
Conditions look to clear up by Sunday but of course, we will have to monitor the changes of the track as we head into the next day or two. Stay updated with us on that First Alert Weather App.
