FIRST ALERT: Another cold night, followed by more rain

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Cold temperatures will continue through tonight followed by increasing clouds and rain to finish the week.
Cold weather will continue tonight with temperatures dropping to near 30 inland and into the lower to middle 30s across the Grand Strand. With less wind tonight, frost will be more likely early Thursday morning.
Another round of changes arrives on Thursday as skies quickly turn cloudy through the day. With the thickening clouds, temperatures will only reach the lower to middle 50s. By late in the day, a few light showers will be possible well inland.
Steady light rain will develop across the area Thursday night and continue through most of the day on Friday. With the clouds and rain in place, temperatures will stay quite chilly on Friday with afternoon temperatures stuck in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Gusty winds will develop at times especially near the beaches.
A strong coastal storm will likely develop off shore over the weekend, delivering rounds of gusty winds, rain and cold temperatures. The storm system looks to fairly strong with potential wind gusts of 40 mph near the coast along with lingering periods of rain from Friday night through Saturday afternoon and evening. Once again, temperatures on Saturday will be quite chilly and raw with readings only in the mid to upper 40s inland and upper 40s to near 50 at the beaches. Several inches of rain are possible, but the exact amount is highly dependent on how strong and close the system is to the coast.
Conditions will improve on Sunday with sunshine returning by the afternoon.
