FIRST ALERT: Another cold night, followed by more rain

A strong coastal storm will likely develop off shore over the weekend, delivering rounds of gusty winds, rain and cold temperatures. The storm system looks to fairly strong with potential wind gusts of 40 mph near the coast along with lingering periods of rain from Friday night through Saturday afternoon and evening. Once again, temperatures on Saturday will be quite chilly and raw with readings only in the mid to upper 40s inland and upper 40s to near 50 at the beaches. Several inches of rain are possible, but the exact amount is highly dependent on how strong and close the system is to the coast.