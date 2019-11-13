Charity bowling tournament helps raise money for Savannah’s Playground

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Strikes, spares and seven-10 splits helped to raise hundreds of dollars for Savannah’s Playground on Tuesday night.
Local officials and media, including WMBF’s Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold, took part in a charity bowling tournament at 810 Bowling, along with teams from Coastal Carolina University and others across the country.
The tournament ended up raising $1,200 for the Savannah’s Playground.
It’s named after Savannah Thompson. She was born with Williams Syndrome, a condition that presents development delays and other challenges.
The playground, located at Grand Park, features ADA-approved playground equipment and structures designed to provide children of all abilities the opportunity for social interaction.
Former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes led the charge in raising millions of dollars for the playground.
