WMBF reporter Casey Watson serves as a 'Principal for the Day’ at MBMS

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More than 50 schools across the Horry County Schools district welcomed a new “Principal for a Day” on Tuesday, and one of WMBF’s reporters was among those selected for the job.
WMBF reporter Casey Watson was selected to work with Myrtle Beach Middle School Principal, Dr. Janice Christy.
Watson arrived at 7:30 a.m. to MBMS and hit the ground running in order to ensure the more than 1,200 students had a good day at school.
The ‘Principal for a Day’ program has been going on for several years and is meant to inspire the community to be more involved with the district while giving them a better understanding of daily school operations.
“They will really see the interactions with the students, the teachers and really get a good feel for all the different facets that go on within a school building," said Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.
Christy has been the principal at MBMS for seven years and she said the job involves a lot more than just sitting behind a desk.
“There’s no greater feeling for me than to walk in a classroom and to observe a teacher engaged in beautiful instruction that he or she has designed and see students learning because of that instruction. There’s an energy, there’s a force that comes from that and it’s a beautiful and wonderful thing," said Christy.
Throughout the day, Watson said she saw several different programs implemented to reach every child’s needs, including the English Language Arts courses that target the more than 300 bilingual students.
“When you’re in a school as a student, you have one perception. But when you come back as an adult and you look at the complex organization that a school really is through the eyes of an adult, you have a newfound appreciation for what we’re doing for our community,” said Christy.
Watson said something that touched her while at the school was Juli’s Closet program. This program provides students with clothing, sanitary and other items they may need.
MBMS accepts donations year-round but said as the cooler weather starts to set in, they are looking for more jackets and winter weather items.
