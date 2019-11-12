‘A very popular place people want to live’: Study on growth, development in Horry County underway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new research institute is coming to the campus of Coastal Carolina University in response to the population boom in Horry County. Currently, county leaders estimate between 275,000 to 300,000 new residents are expected to be in the area by 2040.
In an effort to provide unbiased, data-driven analysis to Horry County’s growth, a new research center called the Institute for Principled Development is set to launch in spring 2020 at CCU.
“We are launching the Institute for Principled Development to bring scholars, practitioners, and policymakers together,” said Robert Salvino Jr., professor of economics at CCU and the director of the Grant Center for Real Estate and Economics. “We aim to examine factors affecting the community, such as resiliency and recovery, best practices for managing natural disasters and their aftermath, effects on housing prices and related questions.”
The E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business Administration at CCU will house the institute. Barbara Ritter, dean of the College of Business Administration, says the main point of the institute is to have an unbiased opinion on growth, driven by facts and science.
“There is great interest from all of our community members including private citizens, business owners, governmental officials and not-for-profit groups in an institute that will provide expertise that can contribute factual information to assist in making decisions about this community that we all care very much about,” said Ritter. “All analyses will be based on data, quantitative analysis and policy review, and the institute will provide impartial, neutral findings based on the data.”
This comes at a time where Horry County’s Imagine 2040 plan is on the table serving as a road map for future development as thousands of residents move into the county every year.
Many grassroot organizations and residents have spoken out about the growth, flooding and increasing number of housing developments being built. Through its research and data-based activities, Ritter says the institute will be an impartial and credible source for those seeking answers to some of the complex planning and development issues facing the region.
Ritter says the institute will involve business researchers as well as environmental scientists who will analyze development questions. She says this new research institute will be an important resource as the county continues to experience a high rate of growth.
“I think this is a response to the fact that this is a very popular place for people to want to live and move to and we need to make the good decisions - decisions that are driven by data and factual analysis when we’re talking about where should we develop, how should we develop, what should we developed,” said Ritter.
The first step for the Institute for Principled Development is to hire an executive director, then proceed with crafting an advisory board to ultimately address those looming questions.
Organizers say many developers, attorneys and engineers have already donated to help fund the institute. In total, more than $400,000 has been pledged for the next three years. Ritter says the institute is seeking to raise $2.5 million for an endowment to fund the institute over the long run.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.