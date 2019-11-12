TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Bay Road closed starting Tuesday for drainage work

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Heads up, drivers!
Tuesday through Friday, Bay Road will be closed between Blue Heron Boulevard and Freewoods Road from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. for drainage work.
Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht residents and Seacoast Academy traffic are encouraged to utilize alternative routes during the drainage work other than directly from S.C. 707.
“We encourage everyone to be mindful of the work zones affecting the roadways and to remember that traffic control devices are there for the safety of the residents, visitors, and road crews,” a news release from Horry County states.
Road construction dates and times are weather permitting.
Officials say the project will improve drainage infrastructure in the area. A completion date has not been determined.
