Lanes re-open after crash blocks Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Waves

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are responded to a crash on Highway 17 Bypass in the area of the Myrtle Waves Water Park.
At one point, the South Carolina Department of Transportation camera network showed all southbound lanes were blocked. Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said as of 5:48 p.m., all lanes are back open.
Vest said three vehicles were involved in the crash and four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating how the crash happened.
